New maps, new building, new bills greet California lawmakers

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this May 26, 2020, file photo, members of the state Assembly meet at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Lawmakers will return to the Capitol, Monday, Jan. 3 for the final year of their two-year legislative session.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)
Posted at 9:32 PM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 00:32:17-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have returned to the state Capitol in an election year to begin an eight-month session shaded by uncertainty but buoyed by a second consecutive year of massive budget surpluses.

Legislators are now temporarily housed in a new $424 million office building a few blocks from the Capitol while their old offices in the attached Annex are razed and replaced.

Lawmakers will also run in new legislative districts in the June primary and November general elections after boundary lines were redrawn based on the 2020 census.

Returning lawmakers on Monday immediately began unveiling new legislation they intend to seek in the new year.

