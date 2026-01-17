New program aims to reduce spam calls and identity theft for Californians

As of January 1, the state-run California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) rolled out a program called DROP, or the Delete Request and Opt-Out Platform.

According to the CPPA's website, DROP will allow California residents to submit a request to have their personal information online removed from more than 500 data brokers at once.

The CPPA says these data brokers collect and sell your personal information, like Social Security numbers, browsing history, phone numbers, email addresses, and more.

To make a DROP request, you will have to prove you're a California resident, and provide some of your information to the site, like your name, address, and phone number or email address.

People in San Luis Obispo had mixed feelings about the new program.

"I'm a little bit cautious to take part in any sort of data collection," said Noah Fann.

"I might be interested," said Sharon Oakes.

According to the program's timeline, beginning in August, data brokers will have to begin processing requests and delete data every 45 days or they will face a hefty fine.