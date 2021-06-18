Watch
Newsom assaulted by 'aggressive' man on Oakland street

Eric Risberg/AP
FILE - In this Friday, May 22, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif. A federal appeals court has denied a Southern California church's request to overturn the state's coronavirus restrictions barring worship services indoors during the coronavirus pandemic. The Sacramento Bee says Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals leaves the door open for addressing Gov. Gavin Newsom administration's limits on church attendance if a California county is in a less-restrictive COVID-19 tier. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, Pool, File)
Gavin Newsom
Posted at 1:41 PM, Jun 18, 2021
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man on suspicion of assaulting Gov. Gavin Newsom during his visit to downtown Oakland Thursday.

The California Highway Patrol, which provides security for Newsom, said the governor was walking to an event to promote small businesses when he was “approached by an aggressive individual." Officers removed Newsom from the situation and arrested the 54-year-old man.

The East Bay Times reported that Newsom did not appear injured. The man was taken to Alameda County jail, where he was booked for investigation of resisting an executive officer and assaulting a public official.

