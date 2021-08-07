Newsom promotes $123.9 billion public education budget

Governor Gavin Newsom promoted his $123.9 billion public education budget on Friday. It's part of his "California Comeback Plan."

Newsom says it will allow schools to reopen safely in the coming weeks as well as expand after-school programs and more.

“I just have to put that in perspective. It's tens and billions of dollars more than any previous budget. This is not marginally better, this is a transformational budget,” Newsom said.

After many public schools were forced to move to distance learning during the pandemic, Newsom is now talking about the impacts and why he says it’s important for schools to reopen safely.

"When we talk about social and emotional learning, that has no substitute. You can't get that respectfully on Zoom school,” he said.

The education budget includes:



$4.6 billion PPE, making, testing, etc.

$4.3 behavioral wellness/ mental health

$2.7 new TK grade level

$1.1 billion more counselors

Some people agree with where the money is going.

"I feel like if it is needed they should do it, you know, I really feel like that so whatever a kid needs, give it to them,” said Claudine Jimenez, a Grover Beach resident.

Others don't agree and say the plan is overfunded and not needed.

State leaders say K-12 students in public schools will need to wear masks in the classrooms at least for now.

