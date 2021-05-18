Watch
Newsom's income went up in 1st year as California governor

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE -- In this Jan. 7, 2019 file photo California Governor Gavin Newsom his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and their children wave after taking the oath office during his inauguration as 40th Governor of California, in Sacramento, Calif. The Newsoms made about $500,000 more in 2019, Gavin Newsom's first year as governor, than they did before, according to tax returns released on May 17, 2021. Newsom, a Democrat, has pledged to release his returns every year. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Posted at 2:48 PM, May 18, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom's 2019 tax returns show his income went up by about half a million dollars in his first year as governor.

Newsom and his wife made about $1.7 million and paid $712,000 in state and federal taxes. Most of the income came from businesses Newsom placed in a blind trust when he became governor.

The Democrat pledged to release his tax returns annually when he was elected in 2018. He's now facing a recall election and a state law he previously signed may require his opponents to release their returns too.

