No life-threatening injuries after 7 shot in California

TURLOCK, Calif. (AP) — Police are searching for a suspect after seven people were wounded in a shooting outside a bar in central California.

Officials in Turlock say at least six victims were hospitalized, but none of the injuries are life-threatening.

Authorities received multiple 911 calls around 2 a.m. Saturday reporting gunfire outside La Cantina bar.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and trying to identify a single shooter who was involved.

There's no information about a possible motive.