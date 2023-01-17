Northern limit of Hwy 1 closure expected to move south Tuesday

Caltrans is planning to move the northern closure limit of Highway 1 through Big Sur from its current location at Deetjen’s Inn south to Lime Creek on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m.

However, the move is conditional. Caltrans says it depends on whether crews inspecting the road Tuesday morning find that the highway is safe for travel.

The southern closure of Highway 1 will remain at the elephant seal viewing area, four miles north of San Simeon.

It's expected that access to Ragged Point, which is about ten miles north of the southern closure, will continue to be restricted for several weeks. Caltrans says a landslide one mile south of Ragged Point, at a location known as Polar Star, is covering both lanes of the highway.

Officials warn it's not safe for people to cross the slide area on foot. They say a contractor will begin work at Polar Star on Tuesday.