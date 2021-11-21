Watch
Oil sheen spotted near Southern California's oil spill

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
FILE - This aerial photo taken with a drone, shows beachgoers as workers in protective suits continue to clean the contaminated beach in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Oct. 11, 2021. Officials were investigating an oil sheen spotted Saturday, Nov. 20, near last month's crude pipeline leak off Southern California's coast. The U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement the oil sheen is about 70 feet by 30 feet and that it has dispatched "pollution responders, aircraft and boats" to investigate. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Posted at 10:44 PM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-21 01:44:00-05

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Officials are investigating an oil sheen spotted Saturday near last month’s crude pipeline leak off Southern California’s coast.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the oil sheen is about 70 feet by 30 feet and that it has dispatched “pollution responders, aircraft and boats” to investigate.

The oil sheen is located in the same area where a massive oil spill was confirmed last month off the coast of Orange County.

The spill confirmed Oct. 2 from a ruptured underwater pipeline owned by Houston-based Amplify Energy leaked up to about 25,000 gallons of crude.

