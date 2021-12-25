Watch
Parts of California get a White Christmas after snowfall

AP
In this image taken from video from a Caltrans remote video traffic camera, traffic is stopped along a snow covered Interstate 80 at Donner Summit, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Heavy overnight rains in Northern California left two people dead in a submerged car as authorities on Thursday urged residents of several Southern California mountain and canyon communities to voluntarily leave their homes because of possible mud and debris flows. (Caltrans via AP)
Posted at 3:15 PM, Dec 25, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Parts of California are getting a White Christmas after all, with snowfall pounding mountains across the state.

At Donner Pass in the Sierra Nevada, officials wondered if the recent snowfall could break the snowiest December record of 179 inches set in 1970.

Other areas of California saw a wet and rainy Christmas as storms continue to drench the state, causing flash flooding and evacuations in some areas over the holiday period.

The storms across the West, which could drop rain and snow over much of the region into next week and plunge the Pacific Northwest into a lengthy cold snap, follow a now-departed atmospheric river that delivered copious amounts of precipitation earlier this week.

