Watch Now
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Passenger rail service restored a month after Southern California coastal landslide

California Landslide
AP
This photo provided by the City of San Clemente, shows damage from a landslide on the western side of the Casa Romantica and Cultural Center and Gardens in San Clemente, Calif., Thursday, April 27, 2023. The landslide in Southern California has closed the historic cultural center, shut down rail service in the area and forced the evacuation of nearby residences, officials said. The slope on the hillside dropped about 20 feet (about 6 meters) after several days of minor earth movement. (City of San Clemente via AP)
California Landslide
Posted at 9:11 PM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 00:11:02-04

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — Passenger rail service has been restored along a section of the Southern California coast a month after a landslide damaged a historic building and threatened seaside tracks.

Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner service and regional Metrolink trains resumed travel through the Orange County city of San Clemente during the Memorial Day weekend, both railroads announced on their websites.

The move followed the completion of emergency work to stabilize a slope that slid on April 27, damaging the Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens on a hilltop above a section of railroad tracks between San Diego and Los Angeles.

The landslide broke off the ocean view terrace at the Spanish Colonial Revival-style center, which was built in the late 1920s as the home of the city's founder. The center partially reopened last week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg