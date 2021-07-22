Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

PG&E will spend at least $15 billion burying power lines

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2019, file photo, a helicopter drops water near power lines and electrical towers while working at a fire on San Bruno Mountain near Brisbane, Calif. Pacific Gas & Electric plans to bury 10,000 miles of its power lines in an effort to prevent its fraying grid from sparking wildfires when electrical equipment collides with millions of trees and other vegetation sprawling across its drought-stricken service. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
California Wildfires Utility
Posted at 8:15 PM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 23:15:15-04

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric plans to bury 10,000 miles of its power lines in an effort to prevent its fraying grid from sparking wildfires when electrical equipment collides with millions of trees and other vegetation.

The daunting project announced Wednesday aims to bury roughly 10% of PG&E’s power lines at a projected cost of $15 billion to $30 billion.

Most of that expense will likely be shouldered by PG&E customers, whose electricity rates are already among the highest in the U.S.

The commitment comes just days after PG&E acknowledged a tree that toppled onto a power line may have ignited another major fire.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today