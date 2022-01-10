Pilot rescued from wreckage in LA moments before train hits

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police body-camera video shows a harrowing rescue in California, where a small plane crashed on railroad tracks shortly after takeoff from a suburban Los Angeles airfield.

The Cessna crashed Sunday afternoon just blocks from a police station.

Four officers disentangled the bloodied pilot from the cockpit and dragged him away moments before a commuter train barreled through and smashed the plane to pieces.

Foothill Division Officers displayed heroism and quick action by saving the life of a pilot who made an emergency landing on the railroad tracks at San Fernando Rd. and Osborne St., just before an oncoming train collided with the aircraft. pic.twitter.com/DDxtGGIIMo — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 10, 2022

A police sergeant says he requested for trains to be stopped, but there may not have been enough time.

Paramedics took the pilot to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

No other injuries were reported.