Pilot rescued from wreckage in LA moments before train hits

AP
In this screen grab from a body cam video provided by the Los Angeles Police Department, a commuter train crashes with a plane which had just taken off from nearby Whiteman Airport Sunday, Jan. 9, 2021 in Pacoima, Calif. Los Angeles police officers pulled an injured pilot from the wreckage of a small plane that crash landed on railroad tracks just moments before a commuter train smashed into the aircraft over the weekend. (AP Photo/Los Angeles Police Department via AP)
Posted at 12:37 PM, Jan 10, 2022
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police body-camera video shows a harrowing rescue in California, where a small plane crashed on railroad tracks shortly after takeoff from a suburban Los Angeles airfield.

The Cessna crashed Sunday afternoon just blocks from a police station.

Four officers disentangled the bloodied pilot from the cockpit and dragged him away moments before a commuter train barreled through and smashed the plane to pieces.

A police sergeant says he requested for trains to be stopped, but there may not have been enough time.

Paramedics took the pilot to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

