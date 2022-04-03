Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Sacramento's police chief says there were multiple shooters in the shooting that killed six people and injured 12. It was the second mass shooting in five weeks for California’s capital city.

Police Chief Kathy Lester also told reporters Sunday that three of the victims who died were women and three were men.

And a police department spokesman says investigators believe there were at least two shooters.

The shots were fired before dawn Sunday morning as people left bars and nightclubs.

A video posted to Twitter showed people running through the street amid the sounds of rapid gunfire.

Officials said at least four of the wounded suffered life-threatening gunshot injuries.