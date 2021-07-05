Police: Man turns self in, confesses to woman's killing

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Police say a man was arrested on suspicion of murder after he went to the Santa Cruz County jail and told officials he had killed a woman days earlier.

The Santa Cruz Police Department said in a statement Friday that 30-year-old Beau Jospeh Paepke turned himself in Thursday to officials at the jail and told police investigators where they could find the body.

Police officers responded to an RV parked on a Santa Cruz street and found the body of a 33-year-old woman.

The woman hasn’t been identified pending notification of family.