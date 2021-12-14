Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Police, prosecutors bugged California courtroom

items.[0].image.alt
Brennan Linsley/AP
FILE - A view of a jury box. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, pool)
Holmes Trial Courtroom
Posted at 10:38 AM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 13:38:51-05

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Police and prosecutors bugged a holding area of a Southern California courtroom to secretly record two people who were accused of murder in a move defense lawyers now say violated their rights.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says the office of the San Diego County district attorney defends the bugging as legal but is working on a policy banning it in the future.

The paper says listening devices were placed in a holding area inside a Vista courtroom in 2019.

Mallissa James pleaded guilty in November to killing a Carlsbad woman during a burglary. Her lawyers have filed misconduct allegations against the district attorney's office.

A second defendant is awaiting trial.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png