Police, prosecutors bugged California courtroom

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Police and prosecutors bugged a holding area of a Southern California courtroom to secretly record two people who were accused of murder in a move defense lawyers now say violated their rights.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says the office of the San Diego County district attorney defends the bugging as legal but is working on a policy banning it in the future.

The paper says listening devices were placed in a holding area inside a Vista courtroom in 2019.

Mallissa James pleaded guilty in November to killing a Carlsbad woman during a burglary. Her lawyers have filed misconduct allegations against the district attorney's office.

A second defendant is awaiting trial.