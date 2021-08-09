Police shoot robbery suspect after California crash

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Police shot and wounded a robbery suspect after he crashed his car following a chase in Southern California. Officers in Signal Hill began chasing a suspect vehicle following a reported robbery at a grocery store late Sunday.

The officers lost sight of the car but police in neighboring Long Beach then spotted it crashed into another vehicle.

The driver was not at the crash site but witnesses pointed out the suspect to officers, who approached the man.

Police say that’s when officers opened fire. Officials say a loaded gun was found at the scene. It wasn't immediately known if the suspect fired.