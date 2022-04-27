Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

san jose kidnap suspects.jpg
San Jose Police Department
In these photos released Wednesday, April 27, 2022, by the San Jose Police Department, from left are Jose Roman Portillo, Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez and Baldomeo Sandoval. Police say a 3-month-old baby who was kidnapped, Monday, April 25, 2022, from his San Francisco Bay Area home was found Tuesday and three suspects were detained. (San Jose Police Department via AP)
san jose kidnap suspects.jpg
Posted at 4:43 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 19:43:02-04

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Police say a woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries.

San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said Wednesday that Yesenia Ramirez had driven the child and his grandmother on a shopping trip and communicated with Jose Portillo before he entered the San Jose apartment and took the baby Monday.

He says surveillance video shows Portillo walking toward the apartment with a car seat and a small blanket.

The baby was found unharmed Tuesday inside a home where Portillo lived.

Camarillo says a motive is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png