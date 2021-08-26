Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Porn actor Ron Jeremy indicted on over 30 sex assault counts

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Robert Gauthier/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 23, 2020, file photo, adult film star Ron Jeremy, second from left, makes his first court appearance in Los Angeles. A grand jury has indicted Jeremy on more than 30 counts of sexual assault involving 21 women and girls across more than two decades, authorities said. Jeremy, 68, whose legal name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 to all of the allegations, which include 12 counts of rape. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)
Sexual Misconduct Ron Jeremy
Posted at 7:20 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 22:20:13-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say adult film actor Ron Jeremy has been indicted on more than 30 counts of sexual assault involving 21 women and girls dating back more than two decades.

The 68-year-old prolific porn performer, whose legal name is Ronald Hyatt, pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday to all of the allegations, including 12 counts of rape.

Jeremy was arrested and charged with virtually the same allegations last year.

The grand jury indictment replaces those charges.

Jeremy's attorney, Stuart Goldfarb, said in an email that he is “innocent of all the charges.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming News 24/7