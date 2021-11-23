Ports again delay fee on laggard containers, cite progress

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles have again postponed imposing fees on containers left on docks too long, citing progress in moving the cargo from marine terminals.

The decision was made after a meeting Monday between U.S. port envoy John D. Porcari, industry stakeholders and officials of the adjacent ports.

The “container dwell fee” will now not be considered before Nov. 29.

A statement says that since the fee was announced on Oct. 25, the two ports have seen a decline of 33% combined in aging cargo on the docks.