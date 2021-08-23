Powerful surf washes out road along Malibu beach

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Powerful surf washed away a section of a beach access road in Malibu and swimmers and surfers are urged to use caution as huge waves from a southern swell battered the Southern California coastline.

The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors tweeted photos Saturday that show the ground under Westward Beach Road completely collapsed. Beach hazard advisories had mostly expired by Sunday morning, but officials warned that dangerous rip currents and localized flooding are still possible