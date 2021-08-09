Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Pregnant woman killed in California road rage incident

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 3:16 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 18:16:59-04

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — California police say a pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed in a weekend road rage incident that ended in a three-car crash south of Los Angeles.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of charges including gross vehicular manslaughter following the collision Sunday in Long Beach. The suspect and a 10-year-old boy riding with him in a pickup truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the pickup's driver had been in a road rage conflict with the driver of another vehicle before the pickup crashed into the car driven by the 23-year-old pregnant woman.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today