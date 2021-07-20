Prime Healthcare, doctors pay $37M to settle kickback claims

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Southern California-based Prime Healthcare Services and two of its doctors will pay $37.5 million to settle whistleblower lawsuits that claimed the hospital system paid kickbacks to one of the physicians and bought his practice for more than it was worth.

Prosecutors said Monday that Prime Healthcare entered into the settlement with federal and state prosecutors to resolve alleged violations of the False Claims Act.

The agreement resolves allegations that Prime and its founder Dr. Prem Reddy overpaid to purchase Dr. Siva Arunasalam’s physician practice and surgery center because the company wanted the cardiologist to refer patients to its Desert Valley Hospital in Victorville.