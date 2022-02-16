Watch
Rams fans cheer Super Bowl champs at LA victory parade

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Buses carrying Los Angeles Rams players and coaches drive past fans during the team's victory parade in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, following their win Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Posted at 2:49 PM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 17:49:36-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and the rest of the Super Bowl champions have celebrated with thousands of fans during a victory parade in Los Angeles.

The parade route Wednesday led to a rally outside their former home at the LA Coliseum where the theme was winning it again.

The celebrating began Sunday when the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 after a final drive by Stafford that ended with a 1-yard TD toss to Kupp, the game’s MVP.

Three LA teams have won championships in the last two years, but the Lakers and Dodgers didn’t get parades because of the pandemic.

