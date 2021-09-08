Watch
Recall candidate Larry Elder to stop in Santa Barbara

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Radio talk show host Larry Elder speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Norwalk, Calif., on July 13, 2021. Elder has scheduled a campaign stop in Santa Barbara at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Larry Elder, Paulette Melton
Posted at 1:44 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 16:44:22-04

Recall candidate and talk show host Larry Elder is set to make a campaign stop in Santa Barbara on Wednesday afternoon.

The 69-year-old candidate kicked off his bus tour on what his campaign is calling the "Recall Express."

Wednesday's stop in Santa Barbara will be from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Sunken Gardens at the courthouse, at 1100 Anacapa St.

Guests at the rally will include Abel Maldonado, former California Lieutenant Governor, and Mike Stoker, former Santa Barbara County Supervisor.

Elder's campaign events planned for Sept. 8 include stops in Los Angeles, Venice Beach and Northridge. Santa Barbara is the final scheduled stop for the day.

Elder is running as a Republican opponent to current state governor Gavin Newsom. He is one of dozens of candidates hoping to unseat Newsom in the upcoming Sept. 14 election.

Vote by mail ballots have already been mailed to registered voters, and Central Coast counties have begun to receive completed ballots.

