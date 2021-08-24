Want to vote in the recall election? Deadline to register is Aug. 30

Monday, August 30 is the deadline to register to vote for the upcoming California gubernatorial recall election.

California residents who are U.S. citizens and at least 18-years-old on or before Election Day, September 14, are eligible to vote.

To register, visit RegisterToVote.ca.gov or pick up a paper application at the post office or DMV. You can also register to vote at the clerk-recorder's office in your county.

All active registered California voters will receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the September 14 recall election. County elections offices have already started mailing them out.

The ballot will ask two questions:



Do you want to recall Governor Newsom? If the governor is recalled, who do you want to replace him?

If 50% or more vote "no," the governor would remain in office. If more than 50% vote "yes," the governor would be removed from office and the person with the most votes in question 2 would replace him.

You can vote on either one or both questions on the recall ballot.

To make sure your vote is counted, mailed ballots must be postmarked by September 14, 2021. You can also drop off your completed ballot at a county ballot dropbox, an in-person voting location, or your county elections office by 8 p.m. on September 14.

To track the status of your ballot, sign up for text message, email, or voice message alerts at https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/

If you miss the August 30 deadline to register to vote, you can still submit a ballot through the Same Day Voter Registration process, also known as Conditional Voter Registration. This can be done at your county elections office, polling place, or vote center. Those ballots will be processed once county elections officials have completed the voter registration verification process.

Additional resources:

California Secretary of State Elections and Voter Information

San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Elections and Voting

Santa Barbara County Elections Division