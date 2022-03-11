Watch
Remains found in Nevada ID'd as missing California man

Posted at 2:31 PM, Mar 11, 2022
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Human remains found buried in a shallow grave in rural Nevada last year have been identified as those of a California man reported missing by his family in 2020.

Officials said the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the remains as those of 26-year-old Jered Stefansky of Redding.

The remains were found March 16, 2021 near Rye Patch Reservoir in Pershing County.

Stefansky’s family told Redding police that he was last seen before traveling to Nevada and the missing person report was forwarded to Nevada authorities.

It was investigated by the Carson City and the Lyon County sheriff’s offices.

