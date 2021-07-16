Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Remains of 4 found after Northern California plane crash

items.[0].image.alt
AP Graphics
Small Plane Crash
Posted at 3:34 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 18:34:03-04

DINSMORE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the remains of four people were recovered from the wreckage of a small plane that crashed and burned in a wooded area of Northern California.

The single-engine Mooney M20J went down at midday Thursday near the Dinsmore Airport in Humboldt County.

The Sheriff’s Office says the victims were from Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Sacramento counties. The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Sheriff’s Office credits witnesses and nearby community members with attempting to help the victims and potentially preventing the flames from progressing into a wildfire.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today