Report: California DMV driver license bribery scheme exposed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal prosecutors say California Department of Motor Vehicle employees at two Los Angeles-area offices have taken thousands of dollars in bribes to approve driver licenses.

The Los Angeles Times reports the extent of the corruption is not yet clear because many of the court records are under seal, but a former manager of the DMV’s Lincoln Park office is the fifth ex-employee in recent month to admit a role in the scheme.

Jovana Tameka Nettles pleaded guilty Monday to mail fraud for taking cash bribes, admitting taking part in a conspiracy of DMV employees who approved licenses for unqualified drivers.