Reward grows in road rage killing of Southern California boy

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — A reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the road-rage killing of a Southern California boy has grown to $200,000.

An initial $50,000 reward in the slaying of 6-year-old Aiden Leos increased with contributions from Orange County officials and a contribution from a businessman.

The boy was fatally shot in the abdomen on May 21 while seated in the back seat of a car driven by his mother on State Route 55 in the city of Orange. According to accounts, the shot was fired after another car cut off the mother and she responded with a hand gesture.