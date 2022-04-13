Watch
Sacramento shooting is latest struggle for downtown strip

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
A message left for one of the victims of a recent mass shooting sits among flowers and candles at a memorial in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, April 9, 2022. The April 3 shooting, which left six dead and 12 wounded, occurred near the state Capitol, an area that in recent years has been rattled by rising crime, protests and the economic drubbing of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Posted at 5:37 PM, Apr 12, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The recent mass shooting in California's capital city has shaken a downtown core that's been beset by violence and decades of economic struggles.

Police say at least five shooters were involved in the April 3 exchange of gunfire between gangs that killed six people and wounded 12. No one has yet been charged with homicide.

The shooting happened on a street at the center of Sacramento's efforts to redefine its downtown as an entertainment and food destination.

An NBA and concert arena just blocks from the shooting that opened in 2016 has brought billions in investment to the downtown core.

Business and political officials say people should still feel safe patronizing the area.

