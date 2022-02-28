Salinas police officer shot and killed during traffic stop

SALINAS, Calif. (KERO) — A police officer in Salinas died in the line of duty Friday night. Officer Jorge Alvarado Jr was shot and killed while making a traffic stop in the East Market area.

Salinas police were able to arrest the suspect and take him into custody.

Mayor Kimbley Craig said it is the first time a Salinas police officer has been killed in the line of duty in 80 years.

Chief of Police Roberto Filice described the fallen officer as a friend and hero to his community.

Bakersfield police offered their condolences on social media writing in part "our sincerest prayers of love and comfort to the family."