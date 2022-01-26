Watch
San Francisco reports big increase in anti-Asian hate crimes

File image of a homemade sign saying Stop Asian Hate.
Stop Asian Hate Crimes (FILE)
Posted at 5:29 PM, Jan 25, 2022
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco's police department has released preliminary figures showing a 567% increase in reported hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders from the previous year.
Mayor London Breed pledged continued support to keep the community and its elders safe.

The initial count shows 60 victims in 2021 compared with nine in 2020. Half of the 60 victims were targeted by a single perpetrator. Statistics don't show the whole picture because not everyone reports hate crimes. Also, not all attacks against Asian Americans are charged as hate crimes.

Attacks against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders surged nationally during the pandemic.

