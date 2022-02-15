Watch
San Francisco residents voting for new Assemblymember

Jeff Chiu/AP
David Campos attends a news conference in San Francisco, on Nov. 23, 2020. Some people in San Francisco are voting on a new state legislative assembly member in the special election on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. The top contenders to replace Democrat David Chiu are current San Francisco Board of Supervisor Matt Haney and former supervisor Campos. Illicit drug abuse, homelessness, and a lack of unaffordable housing dog Assembly District 17, which covers the eastern part of the city. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
David Campos
Posted at 10:30 AM, Feb 15, 2022
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — People in some parts of San Francisco are voting on a new state legislative Assemblymember in a special election Tuesday.

The top contenders to replace Democrat David Chiu are current San Francisco Board of Supervisor Matt Haney and former Supervisor David Campos. Illicit drug abuse, homelessness and a lack of unaffordable housing dog Assembly District 17, which covers the eastern part of San Francisco.

The seat opened up as a result of a federal public corruption scandal in the city.

Political watchers doubt any candidate will get a majority in Tuesday's election, leading to a runoff race in April.

