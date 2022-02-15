San Francisco votes on city's scandal-plagued school board

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Another chapter opens in the saga of San Francisco’s scandal-plagued school board as voters weigh whether to recall three members after a year of controversy that captured national attention.

For many parents, Tuesday’s special municipal election is a referendum on how the city’s school board managed the pandemic.

The recall effort stemmed from parents' frustration over the board's slow reopening of public schools.

They say the board instead focused on unrelated matters including the renaming of 44 schools and the elimination of tests to get into the city's elite Lowell High School.

Critics call the recall effort a waste of time and money as the district faces a $125 million budget deficit.