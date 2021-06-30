Sausalito clears homeless camp from waterfront park

SAUSALITO, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco Bay Area city of Sausalito has cleared a homeless encampment from a waterfront park under a federal court order that allowed the camp to be disbanded and moved to another site.

The Marin Independent Journal reports camp occupants and housing activists resisted Tuesday, jeering at police and demanding to see a warrant.

The city served notice of the move on Friday.

The picturesque city north of the Golden Gate initially tried to move the camp from Dunphy Park to Marinship Park earlier this year but backed off as a lawsuit by a homeless rights group went through the court.