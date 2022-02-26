Watch
Scott Peterson juror denies bias during 2004 trial

Scott Peterson, seated, speaks to attorney Pat Harris during a break in a hearing at the San Mateo County Superior Court in Redwood City, Calif., Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Peterson’s chance for a new trial in the murder of his pregnant wife 20 years ago hinges on whether a California juror who helped convict him was biased. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool)
Posted at 4:42 PM, Feb 25, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The juror at the heart of convicted murderer Scott Peterson's retrial bid swears she had no animosity toward him until after she heard evidence that he had killed his pregnant wife in a case that grabbed worldwide attention in 2004.

Peterson's lawyers want to prove that Richelle Nice held a secret bias against him that prevented him from getting a fair trial, and that she lied on her jury questionnaire to get there. But she said she didn't consider herself a victim of domestic violence and didn't directly fear for her own unborn child.

Nice helped convict Peterson of murdering Laci Peterson, who was eight months pregnant.

Friday was the start of a weeklong hearing centered on whether Nice lied about her history with domestic violence to get on the jury so she could vote to convict Peterson.

