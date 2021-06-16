Scottish man who faked death in California jailed for rape

A Scottish man who tried to evade justice by fleeing to the United States has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for rape and other sexual offenses.

Kim Avis faked his death at a treacherous beach in Carmel, California in 2019, but investigators caught up with him in Colorado and he was extradited to Scotland.

Avis was convicted in the High Court in Glasgow, Scotland, and sentenced last week. He was awaiting trial in 2019 when he fled to the U.S., where his son reported him missing after a nighttime beach swim off the Monterey County coast.