Section of I-5 closed in Oceanside for military event at Camp Pendleton

A portion of Interstate 5 in Oceanside will be closed Saturday, October 18, due to a White House-directed military event at Camp Pendleton involving live-fire exercises over the freeway. The closure will begin at noon and will reopen after the event ends.

The closure, affecting I-5 between Harbor Drive and Basilone Road, will begin around noon and last until the end of the event. For your safety, it's recommended to avoid the area. Significant traffic delays are expected on I-5 and surrounding highways throughout Southern California before, during, and after the event.

Drivers should check real-time traffic conditions at quickmap.dot.ca.gov before traveling.

Passenger rail service on the adjacent tracks will also be temporarily suspended this afternoon. For updates on Pacific Surfliner and Metrolink service, visit pacificsurfliner.com/alerts or metrolinktrains.com

Detours:



Northbound travelers in San Diego County: Detour starts at State Route 15 in southeast San Diego. Use SR-94, SR-52, SR-56, or SR-78 to reach I-15 north.

Heading from San Diego to Los Angeles County: Take I-15 north to SR-91 west into Los Angeles.

Traveling from Los Angeles to San Diego: Use SR-91 east to I-15 south.

Traveling from San Diego to Orange County: Take I-15 north to SR-91 west, then SR-55 south.

From Orange County to San Diego: Use SR-55 north, SR-91 east, and I-15 south.

For trips to and from Riverside County, use I-15 and SR-91 as your recommended route.

Stay updated and plan to avoid delays.