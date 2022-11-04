Shark bites swimmer in waters near San Diego

Del Mar Beach, north of San Diego, is closed after a woman was bitten by a shark Friday morning.

Lifeguards said a woman in her 60s was swimming with a friend approximately 200 yards offshore when the shark bit her.

According to Jon Edelbrock, lifeguard chief for the city of Del Mar, a lifeguard spotted the woman's friend waving his arms for help.

Lifeguards, who did not spot the shark, helped the pair back to shore.

The woman was treated at a hospital for puncture and laceration wounds to her upper right thigh. She received stitches and is recovering.

Lifeguards said the bite was not deep.

The shark may have been a juvenile white shark, Edelbrock said, but officials are waiting for scientists to confirm that. Juvenile white sharks often swim in the waters off Del Mar's shoreline.

The beach is closed for at least 48 hours for a mile in each direction.