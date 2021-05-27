Watch
Sheriff: Gunman appeared to target some victims at rail yard

Noah Berger/AP
Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said the rail yard shooting left multiple people, including the shooter, dead. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Posted at 11:24 AM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 14:24:15-04

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A California sheriff says a gunman who killed nine people in a rail yard massacre had fired 39 shots and appeared to target some of the victims.

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith told The Associated Press on Thursday that the shooter told at least one person: “I’m not going to shoot you” at a light rail facility for the Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose.

The gunman then shot other people with two semi-automatic handguns.

He later shot himself as deputies closed in.

Smith said in an interview that the shooter also appeared to have set a timer or slow-burn device to set his home on fire.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
