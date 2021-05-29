Sheriff: Rail yard shooter stockpiled guns, ammo at his home

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say a gunman who killed nine of his co-workers at a California rail yard had stockpiled weapons and 25,000 rounds of ammunition at his house before setting it on fire.

Officials said Friday that Samuel James Cassidy had coordinated the fire to coincide with the violence Wednesday at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose.

The Santa Clara County sheriff’s office says investigators found 12 guns, multiple cans of gasoline and suspected Molotov cocktails at Cassidy’s house.

Officials say he also rigged a time-delay method to set his home on fire by putting ammunition in a cooking pot on the stove near an accelerant.