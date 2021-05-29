Ship crews receiving vaccine at Southern California ports

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Ship crews arriving at the twin ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are being offered COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Port of Long Beach says more than 450 crewmembers from 27 ships have received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and nearly 480 more sailors on 29 ships are booked for vaccinations. The vaccinations are administered without charge to international crews aboard ships calling on San Pedro Bay.

The vaccinations are a joint effort of the Port of Long Beach, the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services, and the National Guard.