Shootout at park bustling with children leaves 1 dead

EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Police say one person was killed and three others were wounded in a shootout among multiple gunmen at an East Palo Alto park where dozens of children were playing.

East Palo Alto Interim Police Chief Jeff Liu said Wednesday that more than 30 shots were fired during the shootout Tuesday at Jack Farrell Park where children ran for their lives screaming for help.

He says there were at least 60 children playing in the park at the time of the shooting.

A girl was recording a video of herself playing a game of tag with other kids in the park when the gun battle broke out.

The girl kept recording as she ran across a field and shouted, “Help me!"