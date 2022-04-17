Watch
Ski resorts cheer as spring storm dumps snow in California

Peter Morning/AP
In this photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, MMSA, crew members get ready to board on a snow plower in Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., on Friday, April 15, 2022. California storms have blanketed the Sierra Nevada in snow. Winter isn't quite ready to give up its grip on the Eastern Sierra. Mammoth Mountain is expecting a foot of fresh snow Saturday. (Peter Morning/MMSA via AP)
Posted at 4:28 PM, Apr 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-17 19:28:38-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A spring storm brought several feet of snow to the Sierra Nevada and rain to parts of the San Francisco Bay Area, with more stormy weather expected this week.

The seven-day snow total topped 3 feet in some mountain areas as of Saturday.

Mammoth Mountain in the eastern Sierra reported a foot of fresh snow. The resort has said it would remain open to skiing and snowboarding until Memorial Day.

Parts of Northern California including the Bay Area could see pockets of rain for several days.

