Small plane crashes in neighborhood near San Diego

Posted at 6:15 AM, Dec 28, 2021
EL CAJON, Calif. (AP) — A small plane crashed near San Diego, leaving a trail of fiery wreckage on a suburban street and knocking out power to hundreds of homes, according to authorities and news reports.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department says it's not immediately known how many people were aboard the Learjet that crashed shortly after 7 p.m. Monday in the Bostonia area of El Cajon.

Officials with the Lakeside Fire District say it doesn't appear that anyone on board the plane survived. No injuries are reported on the ground.

Video from the scene showed firefighters dousing several small fires along a street littered with debris and downed power lines.

