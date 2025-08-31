Solar farm fire prompts evacuations in Monterey Co., traffic control on HWY 41

Traffic control is in place along a portion of Highway 41 after a fire broke out at a solar farm in Monterey County on Saturday.

At 4:33 p.m., the California Highway Patrol reported that it would shut down Turkey Flat Road starting at the Highway 41 intersection in North San Luis Obispo County.

The road leads north to Cal Flats Solar Farm near Parkfield, where a vegetation fire broke out at 11:13 a.m. on Saturday, according to the South Monterey County Fire Protection District.

Around 5 p.m., the Monterey County Sheriff's Office alerted the public that evacuation orders had been issued for areas southeast of Parkfield due to a lithium-ion battery fire.

The agency added that law enforcement, hazmat teams, and additional resources were headed to the scene.

According to Caltrans, traffic on Highway 41 remains clear as of 7 p.m.

There's no word yet on how many residents are being impacted by the evacuations.