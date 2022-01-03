Some beaches reopen after Southern California sewage spill

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Some Southern California beaches have reopened after a large sewage spill closed off a large segment of the coastline before New Year’s Day.

Los Angeles County health officials on Monday said closures had been lifted for beaches including Point Fermin and Outer Cabrillo.

Other segments of the coastline remained closed. Officials said a sewer main line failed Thursday in the city of Carson, discharging roughly 8.5 million gallons of sewage into a waterway that empties into Los Angeles Harbor.

The spill prompted the closure of swimming areas stretching from Orange County’s Sunset Beach to Rancho Palos Verdes in Los Angeles County.

