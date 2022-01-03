Watch
Some beaches reopen after Southern California sewage spill

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
Oil floats in the water surface after an oil spill in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. A major oil spill off the coast of Southern California fouled popular beaches and killed wildlife while crews scrambled Sunday, to contain the crude before it spread further into protected wetlands. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Posted at 3:04 PM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 18:04:22-05

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Some Southern California beaches have reopened after a large sewage spill closed off a large segment of the coastline before New Year’s Day.

Los Angeles County health officials on Monday said closures had been lifted for beaches including Point Fermin and Outer Cabrillo.

Other segments of the coastline remained closed. Officials said a sewer main line failed Thursday in the city of Carson, discharging roughly 8.5 million gallons of sewage into a waterway that empties into Los Angeles Harbor.

The spill prompted the closure of swimming areas stretching from Orange County’s Sunset Beach to Rancho Palos Verdes in Los Angeles County.

