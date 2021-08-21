Some California prison workers ordered to get vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Guards, janitors and other California corrections personnel who may be exposed to the coronavirus will now be required to get vaccinated.

A public health order issued Thursday requires people who provide healthcare services to inmates, prisoners or detainees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 14.

The order also applies to people not involved in delivering healthcare but who could be exposed in a healthcare setting, such as correctional officers, janitors and administrators.

California previously ordered all health care workers to get vaccinated unless they qualify for a religious or medical exemption.