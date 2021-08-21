Watch
Some California prison workers ordered to get vaccinated

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Eric Risberg/AP
FILE - In this July 9, 2020 file photo a correctional officer checks a car entering the main gate of San Quentin State Prison, in San Quentin, Calif. California is mandating that some correctional officers at state and local facilities and detention centers to get vaccinated unless they qualify for a religious or medical exemption. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg,File)
Posted at 11:14 AM, Aug 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-21 14:14:21-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Guards, janitors and other California corrections personnel who may be exposed to the coronavirus will now be required to get vaccinated.

A public health order issued Thursday requires people who provide healthcare services to inmates, prisoners or detainees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 14.

The order also applies to people not involved in delivering healthcare but who could be exposed in a healthcare setting, such as correctional officers, janitors and administrators.

California previously ordered all health care workers to get vaccinated unless they qualify for a religious or medical exemption.

