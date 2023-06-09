Some Californians who qualified for tax extension receive payment due letters from IRS

If you recently received a letter from the IRS stating you need to make a tax payment by the end of June, you’re not alone.

Severe winter storms pummeled the state this winter, leaving many Californians suffering losses from flooding, landslides and mudslides. People in most counties, including San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara, were allowed an extension to file and pay their federal and state taxes until October 16, 2023.

But some people received a scare when they opened their mail this week to find a letter from the IRS stating they needed to make their payments before the end of this month.

The IRS says it is legally required to send the letters — IRS Notice CP14 — to taxpayers who have a balance due. However, in a statement on its website, the IRS said Californians who qualified for the extension still have until October to make their payments.

"While the notice received by taxpayers says they need to pay in 21 days, most California taxpayers have until later this year to pay under the disaster declaration. These letters include a special insert that notes the payment date listed in the letter does not apply to those covered by a disaster declaration, and the disaster dates remain in effect," the statement reads. "The IRS apologizes to taxpayers and tax professionals for any confusion as we continue to review the situation. Taxpayers receiving these letters do not need to call the IRS or their tax professional."