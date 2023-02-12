Watch Now
Sonoma County to pay $1.3M to man mauled by sheriff’s K-9

Posted at 3:32 PM, Feb 12, 2023
Sonoma County will pay $1.35 million to settle a civil rights lawsuit brought by a man who was mauled by a sheriff's K-9 three years ago.

Sheriff’s deputies used a stun gun on Jason Anglero-Wyrick and then unleashed a police dog on him in April 2020, following an unsubstantiated report that he had pointed a gun at another person.

No gun was ever found and charges were never filed against Anglero-Wyrick.

He sued in 2021, claiming the two deputies used excessive force during the encounter, which Anglero-Wyrick’s teen daughter recorded on video. The settlement, first reported by KTVU-TV on Friday, was reached Jan 6.

“It’s definitely not justice,” Anglero-Wyrick told the news station. “But it’s some financial compensation for my daughters.”

The video shows Angelero-Wyrick raising his hands outside his home as deputies shout at him to get on the ground.

The dog attacked him for 90 seconds, according to the lawsuit, ultimately tearing a chunk out of his calf. Angelero-Wyrick put his hands on the small of his back and crossed his ankles in an effort to show deputies he wasn’t a threat, the lawsuit said.

County officials didn't immediately comment on the settlement.

